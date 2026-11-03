Jahangirpuri in Delhi has AQI of over 452!

10:04

Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category at 332 as a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning, with Jahangirpuri recording the highest reading at 452 in the 'severe category', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



The development comes a day after the city recorded its first 'very poor' air quality day of the season, with the AQI settling at 324 on Monday.



According to the CPCB data, eight of the 57 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded severe air quality at 9 am, while 32 stations were in the very poor category.



Two stations recorded moderate air quality, while the remaining 15 were in the poor category.



Jahangirpuri recorded the worst air quality, with the AQI crossing 452, placing it in the severe category.



According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.



Amid the plummeting air quality, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above the season's average.



Among the other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, with no departure from the seasonal average. Lodhi Road settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal, while the Ridge station recorded 17.7 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees above normal.