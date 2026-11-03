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Jack Lowden is not going to add to the James Bond noise

Tue, 03 November 2026
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If Gary Oldman were to be believed, the next James Bond has been locked and he hoped that it was none other than his Slow Horses co-star Jack Lowden who plays River Cartwright in the Apple TV spy drama, unarguably the best of the streaming lot.

Others in contention for Bond, ever since Daniel Craig hung up his Walther PPK with No Time To Die, are fellow British Actors Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor.

So what does Lowden have to say about the speculation over his selection as 007?

In an interview with British GQ, the actor says, 'It's nice to be mentioned - for any role -- and I'm just not really going to add to the noise. It's very nice, and Gary's a sweetheart. It's particularly lovely, coming from someone like him. But I don't really listen to it,' never mind that 'it's all very flattering.'

It's not like Lowden has dropped everything else he's doing and waiting for a green signal to play the spy who's licensed to kill.

Far from it, in fact.

Right now he's busy with the Netflix series on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice in which he will play Mr Darcy. Starring opposite him in the romance dram is Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet.

About the role, Lowden says, 'When I take jobs, or I'm offered them, I look at what I can get away with -- I don't buy myself in 99 percent of the roles I do, but if other people do, I get a kick out of that.'

'I'm not everybody's first choice for most of the roles I've played, and I quite enjoy that,' he adds, words that could apply to the James Bond casting, too, if and when it happens.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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