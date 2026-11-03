Is the Agniveer scheme getting an extension?

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IAF Agniveers at the passing out parade in Belagavi. Photo: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The Agnipath scheme for the Armed Forces which recruits and trains young people in the 18-21 age group to serve in the Army, Navy and Air Force for four years -- could be extended by another two years, reported CNBCTV18.





The first batch of recruits inducted in 2022 are due to complete their scheduled tenures by the end of the year.





The government is considering inducting Agniveers for six years instead of four. The announcement is expected this month.





According to the report, it has yet not been decided on the number of serving Agniveers that will continue for another two years on the completion of their tenures.





Under the Agnipath scheme, 25% of the recruits would be retained, the rest would have to leave with a tax-exempt package of ₹11.71 lakhs.





If the extension is approved, there will be three categories of Agniveers -- those serving for the initial four-year tenure, those who have received an extension, and those absorbed into the regular cadre under the 25% retention policy.





-- REDIFF NEWS