Iran thanks India for rescuing 20 crew members of pirated vessel in Arabian Sea

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates.— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 3, 2026
We
An Indian national was killed and another passenger injured when two helicopters collided while landing in Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Tuesday. The incident involved helicopters from Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty near Mt Everest Base...