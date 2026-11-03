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Iran thanks India for rescuing 20 crew members of pirated vessel in Arabian Sea

Tue, 03 November 2026
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13:08
File pic. PM Modi with Iran President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian
File pic. PM Modi with Iran President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian
The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday thanked the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for rescuing 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates during a coordinated operation in the Arabian Sea.

Commending the Indian Armed Forces for their efforts, the Embassy acknowledged India's role in extending humanitarian assistance and safeguarding lives beyond its territorial boundaries.


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