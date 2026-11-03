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IIM Indore to release CAT 2026 admit cards on Nov 4

Tue, 03 November 2026
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10:59
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels
The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) will issue the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card on November 4, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the MBA entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in

The computer-based examination will be held in three sessions on Sunday, November 29, 2026 with each session lasting two hours.

Slot 1: 8.30 am to 10.30 am IST

Slot 2: 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm IST

Slot 3: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm IST

The reporting time and details of the test centre will be mentioned on their admit cards.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission into postgraduate management programmes, including MBA courses, at the Indian Institutes of Management and other participating business schools across India.

-REDIFF GETAHEAD

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