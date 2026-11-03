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I want to sit down with Neha Bora: Sena-UBT leader on 'unsafe temples'

Tue, 03 November 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday criticised AISA president Neha Bora over her remarks on the safety of Brahmin women inside temples, calling them "deeply unfortunate" and saying they reflected a problematic mindset.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said the video in question might be old, but its content was troubling. She questioned the use of sweeping generalisations about caste and religion, arguing that radical thinking on either side of the political spectrum was harmful to the country.

"It is highly unfortunate. While I believe this may be an old video, it reveals a mindset that asserts rapes happen in temples, are committed by priests, and that Brahmin women are unsafe. I generally avoid focusing on caste, but as a Brahmin woman myself, I must ask: is it appropriate to use such derogatory language? I have always maintained that this kind of radical thinking, whether from the Left or the Right, is harmful to the nation," she said.

Bora had raised concerns over the safety of Brahmin women inside temple premises, citing the possibility of sexual assault by priests.

Chaturvedi said young leaders should focus their energy on constructive activism instead of viewing every social issue through the lens of caste or religion.

"I would like to sit down with Neha Bora and explain that not everything should be viewed through the lens of caste or religion. She is young, talented, bright, and smart, with the drive to fight for a cause; she ought to use her intellect more constructively," she said.

BJP leader RP Singh also criticised Bora's remarks, alleging that she was part of a larger effort by Opposition leaders to undermine the country's institutions and create hostility towards its culture.

Singh named Rahul Gandhi, Neha Bora, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav among those he accused of working towards this objective.

"It is quite clear. There is an entire gang, including Rahul Gandhi, Neha Bora, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, and others, all working with a specific motive. The first part of this motive is to strike at the nation's constitutional institutions, to cast doubt upon them, and to question their legitimacy. Whether it is the Election Commission, the Army, or even the judiciary, they have spared none of them. The next step in their process is also very clear: to attack the nation's culture, with the aim of fostering hatred toward it among the people. This is why Neha Bora claimed that priests in temples commit rape," he said.

Singh said that even if an isolated incident occurred, it was wrong to generalise it. He also accused the Congress of promoting Bora and alleged that her remarks reflected the views of Rahul Gandhi and the party.

"Even if an isolated incident were to occur, generalising it in this manner is simply wrong. It is evident what kind of mindset is held by the person whom the Congress has made its 'poster girl' and brought into its fold; all these elements are interconnected. This is not an isolated or new statement; she is saying exactly what Rahul Gandhi wants, what the Congress wants, and the Congress, in turn, wants what foreign powers desire," he said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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