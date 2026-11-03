How 47-Day SBI Trail Exposed Suspected Pak-Linked Racket

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IMAGE: The six accused in police custody. Photograph: @STFAssam/X



The investigators are now tracing the flow of the suspected fraudulent funds, identifying additional mule accounts and trying to establish the nature and extent of the alleged links with Pakistan-based individuals.





-- SABIR NISHAT

A 47-day trail of suspicious transactions in a State Bank of India account led the Assam police Special Task Force to arrest six people, including a woman, in an alleged cyber fraud racket with suspected links to Pakistan.The arrests followed an investigation into the use of mule bank accounts to receive and withdraw money suspected to have been generated through cyber fraud. Assam police said preliminary findings had pointed to suspicious financial transactions and possible links to a Pakistan-based intelligence operative.According to an Assam police statement, the STF registered a case following a complaint lodged by Sonitpur district police.Preliminary investigation revealed that an SBI account belonging to one of the accused received credits amounting to several lakh rupees within just 47 days, between June 22 and August 5, 2026.Investigators found that the money was withdrawn almost immediately after each deposit, raising suspicions about the account's use as a conduit for routing funds.Further investigation allegedly established the involvement of two residents of Guwahati, in suspicious transactions linked to the account. The transactions also came under scrutiny over suspected connections with a Pakistan-based individual, the police statement said.The STF initially arrested three accused during its operations beginning October 28. Mobile phones and documents suspected to be incriminating were recovered from their possession.During interrogation, the accused disclosed the names of other individuals associated with the racket, according to the police. Acting on these leads, the STF arrested three more men.Investigators suspect that the financial fraud syndicate had been operating across different parts of the country for nearly two years, allegedly using multiple mule bank accounts to facilitate fraudulent transactions.Preliminary findings suggest that victims may have been defrauded of several crores of rupees, while the suspected mastermind is believed to be operating from outside Assam and coordinating the activities of other members.During the raids, the STF seized mobile phones, laptops, electronic gadgets, bank passbooks, ATM cards and other documents.