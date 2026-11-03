Hijacked fishing vessel Azini rescued by Indian Navy off Somalia

14:29

Image: ANI Photo





Incidentally, the vessel was hijacked by an armed pirate group last month too, off the northeastern coast of Somalia.



Navy officials said that the hijack attempt posed a big maritime security threat, since the vessel could have become the 'mother ship' to launch other pirate attacks against other ships in the region.



A mission-deployed warship was deployed by the Indian Navy supported by maritime reconnaissance aircraft to locate the vessel, track its movements and employ calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain its movement and prevent its escape.



The commandos got overboard the vessel through precision airdrop by Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft.





The Indian Navy secured the vessel, overcame the pirate threat and ensured safe release of all 20 crew members.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The Indian Navy has rescued a hijacked fishing vessel in a 48-hour operation off the coast of Somalia. The vessel,, had 20 crew members on board when it was hijacked by armed pirates.There have been no casualties or injuries in the rescue operation.