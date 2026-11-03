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Hair graying can be reversible

Tue, 03 November 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Philippe Als/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Philippe Als/Wikimedia Commons
Dr Martin Picard, professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, was on TED Radio Hour, that was broadcast on NPR recently, to talk about how hair graying may not be permanent. 

According to the mitochondrial psychobiologist, who studies how cells utilise energy, stress can cause temporary greying and the mitochondria engineers this, deciding on the energy needs of a cell.

So, it is possible, he discovered to have a strand of hair that went grey and then goes back to its orginal colour after the period of stress is over and his paper on the subject was published in eLife.

He told NPR host Manoush Zomorodi, "We found that there was many instances of reversal of greying and we published that paper and (discovered) it was related to energy and mitochondria.

'We think when we stress, we waste energy. If you are stressing out, your heart beats faster, your brain gets activated and you secrete cortisol and your muscles are more tense. All of this costs energy. Having colour in your hair is pretty dispensable. Our states of mind are transduced 
energetically and hormonally into hair colour, so that's why it is reversible'.

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