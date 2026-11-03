Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat ATS arrests international drug trafficker Salim Dola

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
17:02
A visual of the international drug trafficker and wanted accused, Salim Ismail Dola, arrested by the Gujarat ATS. Image: ANI Photo
A visual of the international drug trafficker and wanted accused, Salim Ismail Dola, arrested by the Gujarat ATS. Image: ANI Photo

International drug trafficker Salim Ismail Dola has been arrested by the Gujarat ATS, which took him into custody on October 31. 

Dola was deported from Turkiye earlier this year, in connection with the seizure of mephedrone valued at Rs 438.64 crore from a Vadodara factory in 2022.

Dola's company concealed narcotics in export containers and shipped them abroad, where dummy companies were set up to enable the operations. 

Described as a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, he allegedly supplied the chemicals used in manufacturing the drug and later bought and sold the finished product.

He was arrested and bought back from Turkiye in April by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after an Interpol red notice was issued at India's request in March 2024.

The lid was blown off his racked in December 2022 when the ATS raided a drug manufacturing unit near Sindhrot village in Vadodara district and seized 87.728 kg of mephedrone (MD), valued at Rs 438.64 crore in the international market. 

Ten persons were arrested in the NDPS Act case.

Dola is being questioned by the ATS to establish the provenance of the chemicals, financial dealings, distribution channels and the involvement of other members of the network.

Dola had fled Mumbai, moving to Dubai first and then to Kenya. His international forays were cut short when he was arrested in Turkiye following the Interpol red notice. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dia Mirza video row: Cong demands BJP's apology
LIVE! Dia Mirza video row: Cong demands BJP's apology

Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap
Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has downplayed the controversy surrounding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video, calling it a "small issue" not at his level....

'Can't occupy a site for all times': SC on Delhi protests
'Can't occupy a site for all times': SC on Delhi protests

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking responses from the Centre and other parties while emphasizing that protest sites cannot be occupied indefinitely, impacting local...

Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman coast
Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman coast

An Indian sailor was killed and 13 others rescued after a commercial vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, was attacked near Limah, Oman, on Monday evening. India has strongly condemned the incident, calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions...

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are set to vote on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections, widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's tenure. The elections will determine control of the House and Senate, with polls predicting a Democratic...