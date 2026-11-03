Gujarat ATS arrests international drug trafficker Salim Dola





Described as a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, he allegedly supplied the chemicals used in manufacturing the drug and later bought and sold the finished product.



He was arrested and bought back from Turkiye in April by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after an Interpol red notice was issued at India's request in March 2024.



The lid was blown off his racked in December 2022 when the ATS raided a drug manufacturing unit near Sindhrot village in Vadodara district and seized 87.728 kg of mephedrone (MD), valued at Rs 438.64 crore in the international market.





Ten persons were arrested in the NDPS Act case.



Dola is being questioned by the ATS to establish the provenance of the chemicals, financial dealings, distribution channels and the involvement of other members of the network.



Dola had fled Mumbai, moving to Dubai first and then to Kenya. His international forays were cut short when he was arrested in Turkiye following the Interpol red notice.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Dola was deported from Turkiye earlier this year, in connection with the seizure of mephedrone valued at Rs 438.64 crore from a Vadodara factory in 2022.Dola's company concealed narcotics in export containers and shipped them abroad, where dummy companies were set up to enable the operations.