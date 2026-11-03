Godzilla Bows Out For Ramayan

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-- SUBHASH K JHA

The Indian theatrical release ofhas been postponed from its original November 6, 2026 date to avoid a box office clash with's highly anticipated epic,While the film's Indian distribution partner, PVR INOX Pictures, has confirmed a general November 2026 release window without finalising the exact day, trade sources indicate that a November 20 release is the most likely target.The delay is primarily driven by the lack of premium large-format availability in the country. Bothandare designed for premium formats, with the latter being the first Japanese production natively filmed for IMAX.is slated to hit theatres on November 5, 2026 and has secured a two-week exclusivity window across Indian IMAX and premium screens.By shifting the dates, the distributors aim to give the Oscar-winningfranchise's follow-up a proper premium format rollout, even if it creates a brief gap following its global premiere in Japan (November 3) and North America (November 6).