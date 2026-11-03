Godzilla Bows Out For Ramayan

The Indian theatrical release of Godzilla Minus Zero
has been postponed from its original November 6, 2026 date to avoid a box office clash with Nitesh Tiwari
's highly anticipated epic, Ramayana: Part 1
.
While the film's Indian distribution partner, PVR INOX Pictures, has confirmed a general November 2026 release window without finalising the exact day, trade sources indicate that a November 20 release is the most likely target.
The delay is primarily driven by the lack of premium large-format availability in the country. Both Ramayana
and Godzilla Minus Zero
are designed for premium formats, with the latter being the first Japanese production natively filmed for IMAX.Ramayana: Part 1
is slated to hit theatres on November 5, 2026 and has secured a two-week exclusivity window across Indian IMAX and premium screens.
By shifting the dates, the distributors aim to give the Oscar-winning Godzilla
franchise's follow-up a proper premium format rollout, even if it creates a brief gap following its global premiere in Japan (November 3) and North America (November 6).
-- SUBHASH K JHA