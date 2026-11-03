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Godzilla Bows Out For Ramayan

Tue, 03 November 2026
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The Indian theatrical release of Godzilla Minus Zero has been postponed from its original November 6, 2026 date to avoid a box office clash with Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated epic, Ramayana: Part 1.

While the film's Indian distribution partner, PVR INOX Pictures, has confirmed a general November 2026 release window without finalising the exact day, trade sources indicate that a November 20 release is the most likely target.

The delay is primarily driven by the lack of premium large-format availability in the country. Both Ramayana and Godzilla Minus Zero are designed for premium formats, with the latter being the first Japanese production natively filmed for IMAX.

Ramayana: Part 1 is slated to hit theatres on November 5, 2026 and has secured a two-week exclusivity window across Indian IMAX and premium screens.

 By shifting the dates, the distributors aim to give the Oscar-winning Godzilla franchise's follow-up a proper premium format rollout, even if it creates a brief gap following its global premiere in Japan (November 3) and North America (November 6).

-- SUBHASH K JHA

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