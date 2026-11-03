First get hatchet-man CEC to resign: Cong on HM's SIR debate dare

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah over his offer to convene a special session of Parliament on the SIR issue, saying he should first ensure the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and suspend the exercise if he was serious about the proposal.Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that 82 days had passed since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die, but the session had still not been prorogued."This is because the Home Minister is still entertaining ideas of calling a Special Session to pass the Delimitation Bills with a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha," Ramesh alleged.He said the contents of the proposed Bills remained unknown, though their intent was clear -- to save the BJP from the electoral setback he claimed was looming in 2029.Taking a swipe at Shah, Ramesh said the "self-styled Chanakya, the master of bluff, bombast and bluster" was now offering to hold a special session to discuss alleged vote theft."Last year, when the combined Opposition wanted a debate on SIR he had refused, saying SIR was the prerogative of the Election Commission," Ramesh said in a post on X."If the Home Minister is serious about a Special Session on vote chori, he should first secure the resignation of his hatchet man CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He should also suspend SIR," the Congress leader said.Ramesh also demanded that Shah share his proposals on delimitation with the Opposition well in advance.He questioned why the Home Minister was unwilling to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the proposals in detail.The Congress leader's remarks came a day after Shah said the government was ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue and challenged Rahul Gandhi to debate it in the House.Dismissing the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on Sunday as a "save infiltrator" rally, Shah questioned how the Congress had formed governments in states such as Telangana if it believed electronic voting machines (EVMs) were faulty.He also said Rahul Gandhi could become prime minister only in a mock Parliament.