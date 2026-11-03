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Fire erupts at scrap market in Mumbai's Sakinaka; nobody injured

Tue, 03 November 2026
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22:12
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A fire broke out at a scrap market in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening, officials said.

There is no report of any injury to anyone, they said.

The fire was reported at Anna Sagar scrap market located on Kurla-Andheri Road in Jarimari at around 7.15 pm, the officials said, adding that the blaze was confined to scrap material.

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the flames, a civic official said.

Firefighting operation was underway, he said.

The Mumbai police, Adani Energy officials, along with BMC's ward staff and a 108 Ambulance were mobilised at the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

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