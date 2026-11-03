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Fake cops, fake notes, YouTube tutorials: Rs 6.78 crore racket busted

Tue, 03 November 2026
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20:18
Kindly note that the image is used for representational purposes only
Kindly note that the image is used for representational purposes only
The Hyderabad police said on Tuesday that they had busted an alleged counterfeit currency racket and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 6.78 crore.

The Future City Police Commissionerate has arrested four people, while three others are absconding.

These arrests were made after a vehicle check at Abdullapurmet on November 1 resulted in the recovery of fake notes worth Rs 8 lakh, counterfeit police identity cards, an imitation pistol, walkie-talkies, four mobile phones and a car.

According to the police, the gang had rented a house in Kuntloor, where they allegedly scanned genuine currency notes, edited the images using software and printed counterfeit Rs 500 notes. The main accused in this case had learnt the process through YouTube videos and social media.

The gang first tried to circulate the fake notes but failed. They then allegedly posed as policemen, used vehicles with fake number plates and threatened prospective buyers before looting their genuine money.

The police also recovered 134 bundles of fake notes worth Rs 6.7 crore, printing equipment and other materials during a subsequent search of the rented premises.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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