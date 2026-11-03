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Facial recognition van deployed in Delhi market

Tue, 03 November 2026
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18:13
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
The Delhi Police has deployed a face recognition system (FRS) van in the crowded Sadar Bazar market to identify suspicious persons and strengthen security ahead of Diwali, an official said on Tuesday.

The move comes as the market in north Delhi is witnessing a heavy rush of shoppers ahead of the festival, with traders and customers thronging the area for festive purchases.

As part of the security arrangements, senior officers, along with police personnel, inspected the market and led a flag march to assess the arrangements, the officer said.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the market, while foot patrolling has been intensified to maintain law and order and prevent incidents of snatching, theft and other criminal activities during the festive rush.

The FRS van, equipped with cameras, will scan faces in the crowd and help police identify suspected criminals through facial recognition technology, the officer said.

The initiative aims to ensure that suspicious persons do not evade police surveillance amid the heavy footfall and to provide a safe shopping environment for traders and visitors, the officer added.

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