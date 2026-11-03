Eye of Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast

11:07

Fishermen secure their boats in Puri.

The eye of severe cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast at 5.30 am on Tuesday after battering several parts of the state with torrential rain, while the rear end of the system was still making landfall, a Met Department official said.

Murasu, which formed over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the same region at 8.30 am, the official told PTI.

According to the Visakhapatnam-based Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm was located 30 km north-northeast of Ongole, 40 km southwest of Bapatla, 90 km north-northeast of Kavali, 100 km south-southwest of Vijayawada and 120 km west-southwest of Machilipatnam.

The CWC said the severe cyclonic storm was expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday noon. Wind speeds were likely to reach 90 kmph, with gusts of up to 100 kmph.

The system was forecast to weaken further into a deep depression by midnight, with wind speeds of up to 75 kmph.

The Met Department has forecast heavy spells of rain over south coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next 12 hours.

Bapatla recorded the highest rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, receiving 222.4 mm. Narasapur recorded 198.6 mm, followed by Ongole at 120.2 mm, Machilipatnam at 83.9 mm, Bandrawela at 75 mm and Puducherry at 65.4 mm.

-- REDIFF NEWS