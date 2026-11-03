Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Ed Sheeran reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' came together

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
20:54
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran/File image
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran/File image
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed that he wrote and recorded his verse for Tu Mil Jaaye, a song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, on the night he was introduced to its composers Sachin-Jigar during his last visit to India.

Tu Mil Jaaye, the first track from the upcoming actioner, was released on Monday on the occasion of Khan's 61st birthday.

The song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Sheeran, who also contributed an English rap. It has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

In an Instagram post, Sheeran recalled his first meeting with SRK when he asked the singer to record a track for the actor's next movie.

"When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song.

"We've got to know each other over the years and I love him. Last time I was India I went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the 'Sapphire' music video for me and @arijitsingh," he posted alongside a behind-the-scenes video of singing his

SRK made an appearance in Sheeran's 2025 song Sapphire, which was filmed at various locations across India. 

Singh also lent his vocals to the track and featured in its music video.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IISc Bengaluru, 5 IITs among Asia's top 100 universities
LIVE! IISc Bengaluru, 5 IITs among Asia's top 100 universities

'Can't occupy a site for all times': SC on Delhi protests
'Can't occupy a site for all times': SC on Delhi protests

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking responses from the Centre and other parties while emphasizing that protest sites cannot be occupied indefinitely, impacting local...

Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman coast
Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman coast

An Indian sailor was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel near Limah, Oman, last evening, prompting India to strongly condemn the strike and call for immediate de-escalation of tensions in West Asia. This incident brings the total...

Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap
Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has downplayed the controversy surrounding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video, calling it a "small issue" not at his level....

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are voting in crucial elections widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency, marked by a prolonged war in Iran, rising inflation, and deep societal divisions. The polling will determine control of the House and...