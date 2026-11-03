Ed Sheeran reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' came together

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British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran/File image





Singh also lent his vocals to the track and featured in its music video.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed that he wrote and recorded his verse for, a song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, on the night he was introduced to its composers Sachin-Jigar during his last visit to India., the first track from the upcoming actioner, was released on Monday on the occasion of Khan's 61st birthday.The song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Sheeran, who also contributed an English rap. It has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.In an Instagram post, Sheeran recalled his first meeting with SRK when he asked the singer to record a track for the actor's next movie."When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song."We've got to know each other over the years and I love him. Last time I was India I went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the 'Sapphire' music video for me and @arijitsingh," he posted alongside a behind-the-scenes video of singing hisSRK made an appearance in Sheeran's 2025 song, which was filmed at various locations across India.