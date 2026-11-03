ED raids 4 locations in Srinagar in terror funding case

12:03

Image: ANI Photo

Four premises in Srinagar were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case involving Umar Adil Dar and his associates.



The search, conducted on November 3, Tuesday, covered multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a money laundering case linked to an alleged terror funding case.



Dar had been in jail for about four years due to his alleged involvement in anti-India activities, and allegedly functioned as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT).



Along with his associates, Dar was apprehended earlier while carrying a "substantial" amount of cash and "incriminating" literature related to the banned organisation.



-- REDIFF NEWS