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ED raids 4 locations in Srinagar in terror funding case

Tue, 03 November 2026
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12:03
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Four premises in Srinagar were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case involving Umar Adil Dar and his associates.

The search, conducted on November 3, Tuesday, covered multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a money laundering case linked to an alleged terror funding case.

Dar had been in jail for about four years due to his alleged involvement in anti-India activities, and allegedly functioned as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT).

Along with his associates, Dar was apprehended earlier while carrying a "substantial" amount of cash and "incriminating" literature related to the banned organisation.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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