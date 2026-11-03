Dia Mirza video row: Cong demands BJP's apology

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Congress on Tuesday demanded an apology from the BJP and action against civic officials who removed actor Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali campaign video, calling the Bombay High Court's observations in the row a "slap" to BJP leaders.The High Court, while hearing a public interest litigation on pollution, expressed displeasure over politicians targeting celebrities. It also suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restore Mirza's video, reminding those involved that India is a secular nation.The controversy erupted on Monday after the civic body removed Mirza's clip from its social media pages following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and comments by Mayor Ritu Tawde, who labelled the actor "anti-Hindu".Mirza's video urged people to celebrate Diwali without adding to noise and air pollution. However, clips featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, remained on the BMC's X and Instagram accounts.Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said BJP leaders, including Satam, should apologise for what he described as hate politics."If BJP leaders, including Ameet Satam, and others indulging in hate politics have even a little sense of shame, they should apologise to the country," Sawant said.He also sought action against the civic officials who deleted the video, calling the move unconstitutional and illegal.Sawant said the High Court had reminded BJP leaders that India is a secular country and that such actions would not be tolerated. He described the court's observations as a "slap" to leaders of the saffron party.Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticised Mirza, questioning her understanding of Sanatan Hindu traditions and saying celebrities should avoid commenting on religions they do not know enough about."Dia Mirza is a talented artiste. If she tries to educate people about her art or the religion she belongs to, one can understand that. But what does she know about Sanatan Hindu Dharma? Diwali is not about 10 people getting together and partying. That is not what Diwali is," Kadam said.He said Hinduism was the most tolerant religion and that its core principle was to live without causing inconvenience to others, care for them and avoid inflicting pain."Celebrities and film artistes should speak about what they know. What is the need to interfere in other religions when they do not know about them? This is the question being asked by Sanatan Hindus," the MLA said.