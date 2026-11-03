Deeply pained! HC asks BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza's video

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed "deep pain and displeasure" over the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza's video for the BMC's eco-friendly, firecracker-free Diwali campaign and directed the civic body to upload the clip again.A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said it was anguished by the "petty mindset" of certain people, particularly those holding positions as representatives of the public. It described as "most unfortunate" the attempt to give a communal colour to a video intended to raise awareness about the environment and air and noise pollution.The judges said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner had made the right choice in selecting celebrities to promote environmental awareness. They regretted that the campaign had been dragged into an unnecessary controversy.The court's direction came a day after the civic body removed Mirza's video following objections from some BJP leaders and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.The bench also cautioned those who had objected to the clip, stressing that every individual deserved respect, regardless of religion, caste or creed."There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same. If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded," the court said.Observing that Mumbai's strength lay in its sense of togetherness and belonging, the judges said such bonds should not be weakened by "loose comments".The bench also questioned why those who had criticised the video had not themselves taken steps to spread awareness about pollution."We have not seen any politician or any person who made remarks yesterday put up videos spreading awareness. We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air," the High Court said.The judges said such conduct was unbecoming of people holding public office. They also questioned the BMC's decision to remove the video in the first place and reiterated that the clip should be uploaded again.