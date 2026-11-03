Child dies of measles in New York's first such death in 30 years

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A child in rural northern New York has died of measles, marking the state's first death from the disease in 30 years, state officials announced on Monday, reports AP.The child died in Lewis County, about 93 miles (150 km) north of Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.The United States declared measles eliminated in 2000 after sustained efforts to contain its domestic spread through high vaccination rates. But vaccination coverage has declined in recent years, falling below the 95 per cent threshold considered necessary to prevent outbreaks of the highly contagious viral disease.Hochul, a Democrat, said the child's death was "a devastating reminder of what's at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses."The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed three measles-related deaths in the US this year. However, figures reported by state health departments are higher. Pennsylvania health officials have reported five deaths and are investigating a possible sixth.In early October, Hochul declared a disaster emergency in response to measles cases in neighbouring states and rural parts of New York.The executive order expanded the pool of healthcare workers authorised to administer measles vaccines to include paramedics, midwives and others. It also allowed nurses, alongside doctors, to order measles testing.