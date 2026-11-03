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Celebrate Dhanteras, Diwali at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Tue, 03 November 2026
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12:35
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Visiting a temple during festivals is a deeply rooted part of Hindu culture. Taking this into consideration, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, will remain open for devotees on Diwali and Dhanteras.

Online ticket booking for darshan will also continue; however, all ticket categories will remain suspended after the Shringar Bhog Aarti on the afternoon of November 9 until the evening Saptarishi Aarti on November 10.

As per the temple officials, the suspension of ticket bookings would be limited to the specified period to facilitate 'Annakoot' festival-related arrangements. 

Services at the temple will continue as usual on the remaining days.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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