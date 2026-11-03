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Can't occupy site at all times for protests: SC's BIG order

Tue, 03 November 2026
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13:21
The INDIA Bloc protest at Ramlila Maidan
The INDIA Bloc protest at Ramlila Maidan
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and other parties on a plea by traders' organisations seeking a halt to protests against the chief election commissioner during the festive season. The court observed that a protest site cannot be occupied indefinitely, saying others too had a right to use it.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi, which alleged that the protest at Ramlila Maidan had caused substantial business losses.

"You can't occupy a site at all times. Where will farmers, journalists, etc., go? Everyone has the right to protest. Designated time must be given for designated period," the Chief Justice said.

The petitions also raised allegations of mass detention and police brutality, besides the closure of Metro stations and internet shutdowns in connection with the protests.

The bench asked the traders' organisations to implead the groups and parties organising the anti-CEC protests in their petition, which alleges disruption of business.

Appearing for the traders, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that nearly 50 lakh people lived in areas surrounding the protest site, but shops remained shut and Connaught Place (CP) was deserted.

The bench observed that it could not adjudicate the traders' grievances unless they made all the organisations leading the protests parties to the case.

The hearing was continuing.

On October 15, the same bench had sought responses from the Election Commission and others on a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 12 Opposition leaders alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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