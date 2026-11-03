'Boy who hit KG class girl with bricks played violent games'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The six-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by a class III student inside a government school in Haryana's Panchkula is recovering under close medical supervision, her uncle said. He also alleged that the boy involved in the incident used to play aggressive video games.The girl's uncle, Fazil, said the boy's father had also confirmed that his son played PUBG and other such games."The child who committed the attack, it turns out, plays certain types of games -- aggressive games. He played PUBG, and now his father has also confirmed that he used to play PUBG and other such games, which led to these actions," Fazil said.Recounting what allegedly happened, Fazil said the boy first called the girl "crazy". When she objected and threatened to report him for using the word, he allegedly told her that her father was upstairs and asked her to accompany him.Fazil said the girl was doing better and had been receiving medical attention over the past two to three days."She is doing better than before. For the past two or three days, she has been receiving excellent care. The doctors are monitoring her very closely; everything is being handled well," he said.He also said two FIRs had been registered in connection with the incident -- one against the school and another against the child.The alleged assault took place inside a government school in Panchkula, where the six-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a third-grade student.The Haryana Education Department has suspended two Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers with immediate effect in connection with the incident. The suspended teachers have been identified as Simranjeet Kaur and Pooja Rani.The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.The Commission has directed the District Education Officer, Panchkula, to submit a comprehensive, point-wise factual report detailing the action taken by the Education Department in connection with the alleged assault.