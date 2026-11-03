BMC has right to decide on Dia Mirza's video, says Fadnavis

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday played down the controversy over the removal of actor Dia Mirza's Diwali awareness video from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) social media platforms, saying the civic body had the authority to decide what content it wanted to retain or take down.His remarks came after the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to re-upload the video, which urged people against bursting firecrackers on public streets during Diwali.Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis described the controversy as a "very small issue" and said the decision to remove the clip had been taken by the civic body."This is a very small issue. I believe the High Court may have expressed its opinion, but the matter has not even gone to the High Court. Deleting the video was the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's decision. The authority that manages the social media handle has the right to decide what content should be retained and what should be removed," he said.Fadnavis also sought to distance himself from the controversy, saying Mirza was an actor and not a major political figure."Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but she is not a major political figure in the country. Anyway, I feel these issues are not at my level," he added.Earlier, the Bombay High Court had expressed displeasure over remarks made by certain political leaders about the video and directed the BMC to restore it on its social media platforms.A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale took strong exception to the objections raised against the clip, which was part of a campaign promoting an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali.The controversy began after the BMC featured Mirza in its public awareness campaign amid concerns over Mumbai's air quality. The video urged citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers on public streets during the festival.