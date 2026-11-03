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BJP to hold rallies against opposition's allegations of 'vote chori'

Tue, 03 November 2026
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11:34
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Under the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, the BJP and the ABVP will on November 3, Tuesday, hold rallies public meetings and protest marches in several states. The agenda is to  target the opposition over alleged attempts to undermine democratic institutions and create unrest.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address a public meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, while Union health minister and BJP leader JP Nadda will participate in the party's rally in Bareilly. Another rally is set to be heldin Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

BJP's student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will organise a 'Save Democracy' march in Ranchi and in Kolkata, BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani will address a press conference.

The electoral irregularities has caused the campaign amid confrontation between the BJP and opposition parties.

The INDIA bloc called for ousting from power over the "vote chori" charge. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and sent to jail for "treason" and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will not be exempted from law.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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