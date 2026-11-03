Beware AI, humans are here

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons





Hilarious antics follow and then there is the discovery that one of their sons is working for an AI firm. Uh-oh...



Mumbai-based Bhasin both wrote and directed the 10-minute We Were Here, which has won 20 awards and been taken to over 80 film fests.



At Palm Springs International ShortFest it was judged best live-action short below 15 minutes and best comedy short, and these awards made the film eligible for Academy Award consideration.





-- REDIFF MOVIES