Beware AI, humans are here

Pranav Bhasin's mockumentary, titled We Were Here
, of which Andrew Scott and Priyanka Chopra are two of the executive producers, has been acquired by The New Yorker
and the good news is you can now view it on their YouTube site
.
The amusing short focuses on three retired men -- Mr Pimple, Mr Bagchi and Mr Ganguli -- in a small Indian town, who feel their jobs are being taken over by machines. They lead a fight back by taking on the role of appliances/gadgets.
One of them poses as a dish antenna. Another as a car's reverse camera. And the third as a microwave.
Hilarious antics follow and then there is the discovery that one of their sons is working for an AI firm. Uh-oh...
Mumbai-based Bhasin both wrote and directed the 10-minute We Were Here, which has won 20 awards and been taken to over 80 film fests.
At Palm Springs International ShortFest it was judged best live-action short below 15 minutes and best comedy short, and these awards made the film eligible for Academy Award consideration.
-- REDIFF MOVIES