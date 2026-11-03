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Assam: 52 students fall ill after dead monkey found in hostel water tank

Tue, 03 November 2026
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More than 50 students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) in Guwahati fell ill after allegedly consuming water from a hostel tank in which a dead monkey was found, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Hostel No. 7 of the college at Jalukbari in Guwahati, where students had been complaining of foul-smelling water since returning after the Durga Puja vacation.

Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital principal Pranabjyoti Baishya said 52 students were brought with complaints of stomach pain, vomiting and fever.

"They were examined and treated at the casualty department. Three students were referred for further medical attention. None required hospital admission and all 52 are stable and have been discharged," he added.

According to students, the problem came to light on Sunday when they inspected the overhead tanks after repeated complaints about water quality.

A student said that complaints were made to the hostel caretaker after drinking water developed a foul smell, but the problem persisted.

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