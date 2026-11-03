Andhra man in Russia for fruit-picking job pushed to join army

09:32

The men trapped in the Russia army send a video message

A man from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, who travelled to Russia in search of a job, has allegedly been duped into joining the Russian Army and later taken towards Ukraine, prompting his mother to appeal to the Central and state governments to intervene and secure his safe return.



J Appalakonda, mother of J Vamsi, said her son went to Russia expecting employment but found no work after reaching there, and that he subsequently got in touch with a Nepali national who promised him better-paying employment in Ukraine and took him there.



"My son went to Russia for fruit-packing work but was allegedly deceived into joining the Russian Army and subsequently taken to Ukraine. I appeal to the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government to intervene and ensure his safe return," Appalakonda told reporters.



She urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to help bring her son back.



"I have nobody. I have a son and a daughter, and my husband is also no longer with me. I just want my son back and do not want anything else," she said, urging the government to look into the matter.



Meanwhile, in a video message, a person purported to be Vamsi, along with four other Indians, claimed that they had travelled to Russia for employment but were deceived into joining the Russian Army and were now being sent to frontline areas along the Russia-Ukraine border.



He said they had come in contact with a Nepali national in Russia who promised them food-packing jobs in the Army and facilitated their recruitment.



The men said they were now being deployed near the Russia-Ukraine border and feared for their lives.



The person purported to be Vamsi also claimed that they were unaware that they had been granted Russian citizenship and learnt about it only when they later enquired about their status.



"Whenever we ask about our Indian citizenship, we are told that we are no longer Indian citizens and have become Russians. We want only Indian citizenship and do not want Russian citizenship. Had we known about this, we would never have agreed to it," he said.



According to him, they were made to sign documents written in Russian without understanding their contents.



"These could be our last words. We do not know what will happen next, as they are sending us right up to the frontline. We appeal to the Indian government to intervene immediately, save our lives and take us back".



Responding to the appeal, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed concern over the plight of Indians stranded abroad and called for urgent intervention to facilitate their safe and speedy return.



"Heartbreaking to see the plight of our citizens stranded abroad. I request my office to urgently coordinate with the concerned authorities to assist them and ensure their safe and speedy return home," said Lokesh in a post on X.