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Ajay Devgn's Karan Arjun Moment With Shah Rukh

Tue, 03 November 2026
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IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram
IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Ajay Devgn wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday on November 2 by posting a throwback picture on Insta story, making everyone curious.

Was it from a photoshoot in the ‘90s?

Was it a film still?

Or perhaps an offscreen moment between the two?

The doubts were cleared by actor Viveck Vaswani, who was one of SRK’s earliest friends in the industry.

Viveck posted on X: ‘This was Kainat. By Rakesh Roshan. Cast changed, Salman instead. Renamed Karan Arjun. Rest is history but Ajay Devgn has been the most consistent star after Dharmendra in our industry!’

Old timers in Bollywood informs us Karan Arjun was initially planned with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.  But AD wanted to play Arjun, eventually played by SRK.

The role famously went to Salman Khan.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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