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Airlines need fair returns as airport investments: IndiGo CEO

Tue, 03 November 2026
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Airlines must be allowed to recover their cost of capital as rising airport charges and investments add to their operating expenses and contribute to airfares, IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh said, calling for greater scrutiny of airport investments and their impact on the aviation industry.

"We have to be able to return our cost of capital as an airline. Or else we can't sustain the investment," he said. 

Walsh further added that every component of an airline's cost base affects the prices it can offer passengers, and airport charges should not be viewed as insignificant when compared with fuel expenses.

"Every aspect of your cost base contributes to the ticket prices that you'll be able to offer your customers," he said.

He also questioned airport investments that may not be required by airlines or passengers but increase the investment base on which airport operators expect returns. 

He pointed out that airports are often accepted as profitable businesses, while airlines face criticism when they generate profits, highlighting the need for a balanced approach towards returns across the aviation value chain.

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