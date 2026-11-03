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Airbnb can no longer ask you to...

Tue, 03 November 2026
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Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cottonbro/Pexels
Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cottonbro/Pexels
These new Airbnb rules will make you happy

Airbnb has updated its house rules and checkout policy; now, hosts cannot ask guests to perform strenuous cleaning chores or tasks typically handled by professional cleaners.

Here are some of the changes included under the new rules that come into effect from November 20.

  • Hosts can no longer force guests to strip beds, wash and put away dishes, start the laundry, vacuum or take trash off-site.

  • Hosts can still ask for simple, low-effort actions like placing used dishes in the sink, gathering used towels, separating recyclables into designated indoor bins and turning off air conditioning/lights when leaving.

  • Hosts are prohibited from imposing their own arbitrary fines on guests or bypassing rules with separate offline contracts (except where required by local laws or homeowners associations).

  • House rules and expectations will be shown more clearly to guests prior to booking, in their trips tab, and within reservation reminders.

  • Hosts can choose from seven standard house rules (maximum overnight guests, quiet hours, events, pets, smoking, commercial photography and locking up at checkout) managed directly in the listing editor.

  • In India, while a host cannot legally force you to wash dishes or fine you arbitrarily, they are still allowed to ask for your official ID or passport details if it is legally required by local authorities or building management bylaws but they do have to disclose this requirement upfront in their listing details.

    -- REDIFF GET AHEAD

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