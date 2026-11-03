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AAIB official falls sick near U'khand chopper crash site

Tue, 03 November 2026
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15:49
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Five pilgrims from Karnataka along with a pilot were killed on October 30 after a privately-run helicopter crashed near a village in Joshimath, Uttarakhand while returning from Badrinath. 

After inspecting the crash site, an official from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) fell ill. He was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

According to police officials, the control room in Gopeshwar was informed on Monday evening that AAIB officials who went to the crash site on November 1 were facing an emergency. An AAIB official was unable to walk and fell sick all of a sudden.

The SDRF carried the official on their shoulders, navigating the difficult terrain and reaching Pandukeshwar.

The AAIB team was scheduled to return to Dehradun by noon, according the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) officials.

The probe into the chopper crash continues.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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