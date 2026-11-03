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A P Singh Urged Govt Not To Take IAF Sports Complex

Tue, 03 November 2026
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12:30
Outgoing Chief AP Singh [left] hands over command to Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Photo: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo
Outgoing Chief AP Singh [left] hands over command to Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Photo: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo
Five days before retirement, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urging him to protect the Air Force Sports Complex near the prime minister's house and direct the authorities to revert the complex back to the IAF, reports defence journalist Rahul Singh in the Hindustan Times today.

The air chief mentioned its operational importance and administrative role. The complex houses a golf course, accommodation for personnel, training facilities, security infrastructure, school, medical centre, canteen and sports facilities.

The IAF sports complex, opposite the prime minister's residence, was indefinitely closed on October 28,  just three days before ACM Singh's retirement. 

The complex has a nine-hole golf course, a swimming pool, gym, basketball and tennis courts.

The government land, which was allotted to the IAF decades ago, has been reclaimed by the Union government. 

A few other clubs and elite properties near the PM's residence have been sought back by the government through the Land and Development Office, which functions under the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The government has taken over possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground and Delhi Race Club and has sought the handing over of the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

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