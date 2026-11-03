8 trekkers still stranded in Uttarkashi over 5 days

12:19

Representational image





-- REDIFF NEWS

The search for eight people, including seven trekkers, missing on the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district resumed on Tuesday morning after bad weather forced rescuers to suspend the operation a day earlier, officials said.The district disaster management office said it received an update from the rescue team at 7.30 am that the operation had resumed as weather conditions had improved.Teams from the Uttarakhand Police's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) are carrying out the search in difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions.On Monday evening, the SDRF reported finding a tent and some other belongings at an altitude of around 4,000 metres.Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi Forest Division has temporarily stopped issuing permits for treks at altitudes of 4,000 metres and above, citing unfavourable weather."We are currently not issuing permits for treks above 4,000 metres as weather conditions are not favourable. Permits will be issued once the weather improves. The restriction will remain in force until further orders," Divisional Forest Officer Jeevan Mohan Dagade said.The Lamkhaga Pass and Trikhanta treks are among the routes covered by the restriction.The group of 13, comprising seven trekkers and six support staff, had left Gangotri on October 27 for the Kedartal trek. They were due to return on October 29 but were unable to make their way back after bad weather, heavy snowfall and glaciers blocking the route, officials said.The trekking agency sent a team of porters and guides on October 30 to clear the route. The team managed to open a stretch of about six kilometres.The District Emergency Operations Centre said on Saturday that four members of the group had been found safe, while eight others remained stranded beyond Bhojkhadak following an avalanche.A 10-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team left Uttarkashi for Gangotri on October 31 to assist in the rescue efforts. Two Forest Department personnel, seven members of the trekking agency and six SDRF personnel were also deployed towards Kedartal.An SDRF team from Gangotri reached the Kedartal area on November 1 to assess the situation. However, heavy snowfall and deteriorating weather conditions hampered its efforts, officials said.