6 men carry out digital arrest scam while in police custody

16:50

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





The accused are Amit Shivnarayan Dubey (40), Anurag Ganeshdatta Mishra (27), and Shivam Madhavsingh Thakur (24) from Madhya Pradesh; Ankit Mansingh Yadav (32) and Kunalsingh Narendrasingh Rawat (30), both from Delhi; and Shivkumar Narendrasingh (30) from Gurugram.



They cheated a a 66-year-old retired BSNL employee by placing him under 'digital arrest' and posing as police, ATS and ED officials. They told the victim that, as per Reserve Bank instructions, he had to transfer money from his bank accounts for verification.



The victim fell prey to their schemes and transferred a total of Rs 28,51,999 to various bank accounts. After a complaint was lodged, the cyber police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.



The financial transaction analysis led to the arrest of the six men. All of them were in the custody of the Bhopal Police in connection with a case.



The accused were produced before a court in Latur on November 1, which remanded them to police custody until November 6.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Six people from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested by the Latur cybver police for cheating a man of Rs 28.51 lakh.