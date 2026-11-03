Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

6 men carry out digital arrest scam while in police custody

Tue, 03 November 2026
Share:
16:50
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Six people from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested by the Latur cybver police for cheating a man of Rs 28.51 lakh. 

The accused are Amit Shivnarayan Dubey (40), Anurag Ganeshdatta Mishra (27), and Shivam Madhavsingh Thakur (24) from Madhya Pradesh; Ankit Mansingh Yadav (32) and Kunalsingh Narendrasingh Rawat (30), both from Delhi; and Shivkumar Narendrasingh (30) from Gurugram.

They cheated a a 66-year-old retired BSNL employee by placing him under 'digital arrest' and posing as police, ATS and ED officials. They told the victim that, as per Reserve Bank instructions, he had to transfer money from his bank accounts for verification.

The victim fell prey to their schemes and transferred a total of Rs 28,51,999 to various bank accounts. After a complaint was lodged, the cyber police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The financial transaction analysis led to the arrest of the six men. All of them were in the custody of the Bhopal Police in connection with a case. 

The accused were produced before a court in Latur on November 1, which remanded them to police custody until November 6.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dia Mirza video row: Cong demands BJP's apology
LIVE! Dia Mirza video row: Cong demands BJP's apology

Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap
Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but...: Fadnavis after HC rap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has downplayed the controversy surrounding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video, calling it a "small issue" not at his level....

'Can't occupy a site for all times': SC on Delhi protests
'Can't occupy a site for all times': SC on Delhi protests

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking responses from the Centre and other parties while emphasizing that protest sites cannot be occupied indefinitely, impacting local...

Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman coast
Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman coast

An Indian sailor was killed and 13 others rescued after a commercial vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, was attacked near Limah, Oman, on Monday evening. India has strongly condemned the incident, calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions...

Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections
Trump faces crucial test as US votes for midterm elections

Americans are set to vote on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections, widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's tenure. The elections will determine control of the House and Senate, with polls predicting a Democratic...