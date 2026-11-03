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4 men held for assaulting Assamese workers over spicy noodles in B'luru

Tue, 03 November 2026
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10:37
Representational image
Representational image
Four men have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting three Assamese workers at a fast-food outlet in Bengaluru after complaining that the noodles served to them were too spicy, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on October 29 at an eatery in Doddathoguru, within the limits of the Electronic City police station, they said.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault has since surfaced online, showing the men attacking the workers.

According to police, a group of men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, confronted the staff over the spice level of the noodles. An argument soon broke out, which turned violent.

The accused allegedly knocked the workers to the ground and punched and kicked them. A bystander who stepped in to stop the assault was also attacked, a senior police officer said.

Following a complaint from the victims, the Electronic City police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) and launched an inquiry to identify those involved.

The police subsequently traced and apprehended four men -- Ravi Kumar (31), Puttaswamy (35), Manohar (31) and Siddaraj -- all residents of Doddathoguru.

The men were served notices under relevant legal provisions and released pending further inquiry, police said. Further legal proceedings are underway.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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