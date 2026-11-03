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3 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for visa overstay

Tue, 03 November 2026
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13:09
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
After the police's Central Crime Bureau raided the Maradana area of central Colombo on November 2, Monday, three Indian nationals among 21 foreigners were arrested for overstaying their visas in Sri Lanka.

Among the 21 arrested, 12 are Chinese nationals, six Bangladeshis and three Indians who will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Several foreign nationals have recently been arrested for allegedly engaging in cyber scams while staying in the island nation on tourist visas.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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