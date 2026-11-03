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23 YO man jumps to escape fire in Ahmedabad, dies

Tue, 03 November 2026
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11:45
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Fire broke out in an office in a four-storey 'Magnet Corporate Park' building building in Thaltej locality in Ahmedabad at around 9.30 pm on November 2, Monday.

Two men jumped from a second-floor window of their office to escape the fire. 

A short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire.

A 23-year-old Rachit Patel died while another youth got injured after jumping.

Most offices in the building were closed. The fire started on the second floor and spread to the first floor. Fire personnel rescued six others working in the office using a ladder.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe is on into the incident.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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