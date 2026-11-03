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23 Indians killed in West Asia conflict: MEA

Tue, 03 November 2026
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India has lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers, while five Indian nationals have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region and two others remain missing, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

Addressing queries during the MEA's bi-weekly press briefing, Jaiswal shared the figures on Indian casualties in the two regions, highlighting the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

"We have lost 23 Indian nationals in the conflict in West Asia, out of which 15 were Indian seafarers," Jaiswal said.

Responding to a question about the number of Indian nationals killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that five Indians had lost their lives, while two others continued to remain missing.

"There was also a question earlier about how many Indian nationals have been lost in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. There, we have lost five Indian nationals, and 2 continue to be missing," he added.

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