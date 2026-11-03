20 kg lost, AIR 107 gained: Pulwama youth clears CDS

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-- REDIFF NEWS

After three attempts in as many as four and half years and two failures, Mohammad Owais Bhat, a 22-year-old from Dangerpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, secured All India Rank 107 in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination.Bhat gave credit for his success and a source of major inspiration to decorated Army officer Brigadier S S Shekhawat. The final results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination were released Monday.Bhat took support from ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools extensively to analyse the syllabus, identify question patterns and anticipate 20-40 questions. He said that aspiring students should study from YouTube lectures and should not spend huge amounts on taking coaching classes.Attributing his success to his parents' financial and moral support as well, Bhat, who had gained more than 20 kg during his exam preparation, lost the weight within 60 days to qualify for the physical tests.Bhat is scheduled to join the Indian Military Academy in January 2027 for 18 months of training before he will be commissioned into the Indian Army.