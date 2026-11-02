Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Why should anyone be critical of air pollution video: Dia

Mon, 02 November 2026
Share:
15:37
image
On the controversy over her pollution-free Diwali campaign, Actress Dia Mirza to ANI says, "Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because its a matter of public health."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deleted a video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her inclusion, sparking a controversy.

The BMC had appealed to citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers and celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali following a Bombay High Court directive amid rising air pollution in the city. As part of the campaign, the civic body roped in several celebrities, including Dia Mirza.

While Mirza's clip urging people to avoid noise and air pollution was removed on Sunday, campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, have been retained on the BMC's X and Instagram pages.

Mirza's video was deleted after Satam objected to it in a post on X, tagging the BMC's official account.

"We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," the BJP leader wrote.

Within hours of Satam's comment, the civic body led by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide removed Mirza's video from its social media pages.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why should anyone be critical of air pollution video: Dia
LIVE! Why should anyone be critical of air pollution video: Dia

'Anti-Hindu': Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video sparks row
'Anti-Hindu': Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video sparks row

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed a video of actor Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. The deletion sparked a political controversy, with opposition...

Govt gets power to intervene in airline fares amid high prices
Govt gets power to intervene in airline fares amid high prices

The government has introduced new aviation rules, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, granting it the power to intervene in airline ticket pricing during extraordinary situations.

Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of polls
Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of polls

Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders from Punjab, including former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two sitting MLAs, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. This move is seen as a significant setback for the AAP ahead of the...

SIT files chargesheet in Ram Temple embezzlement case
SIT files chargesheet in Ram Temple embezzlement case

The Supreme Court has noted the Uttar Pradesh government's submission that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the Ayodhya Ram temple donations embezzlement case. The court disposed of petitions, directing the...