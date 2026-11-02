Why should anyone be critical of air pollution video: Dia

15:37

On the controversy over her pollution-free Diwali campaign, Actress Dia Mirza to ANI says, "Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because its a matter of public health."



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deleted a video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her inclusion, sparking a controversy.



The BMC had appealed to citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers and celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali following a Bombay High Court directive amid rising air pollution in the city. As part of the campaign, the civic body roped in several celebrities, including Dia Mirza.



While Mirza's clip urging people to avoid noise and air pollution was removed on Sunday, campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, have been retained on the BMC's X and Instagram pages.



Mirza's video was deleted after Satam objected to it in a post on X, tagging the BMC's official account.



"We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," the BJP leader wrote.



Within hours of Satam's comment, the civic body led by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide removed Mirza's video from its social media pages.