White toxic foam resurfaces in Yamuna

12:46

Image: ANI Photo

Visuals from the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj are shocking. The river is once again victim to pollution, as thick layers of toxic white foam were seen floating over it on November 2, Monday.



Cleaning is underway to clear the white froth shrouding the river.



Amid recurring concerns over the Yamuna's pollution, cleaning operations are being carried out in the affected stretch to remove the foam.



During winter, pollutants, including detergents and untreated sewage have been offered as the reason for toxic foam along the Yamuna near the Kalindi Kunj barrage in southeast Delhi.



-- REDIFF NEWS