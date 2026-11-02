Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

White toxic foam resurfaces in Yamuna

Mon, 02 November 2026
Share:
12:46
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Visuals from the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj are shocking. The river is once again victim to pollution, as thick layers of toxic white foam were seen floating over it on November 2, Monday.

Cleaning is underway to clear the white froth shrouding the river.

Amid recurring concerns over the Yamuna's pollution, cleaning operations are being carried out in the affected stretch to remove the foam.

During winter, pollutants, including detergents and untreated sewage have been offered as the reason for toxic foam along the Yamuna near the Kalindi Kunj barrage in southeast Delhi.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Business bloomed: Cong refutes BJP's 'traders' loss' during protests
LIVE! Business bloomed: Cong refutes BJP's 'traders' loss' during protests

SIT files chargesheet in Ram Temple embezzlement case
SIT files chargesheet in Ram Temple embezzlement case

The Supreme Court has noted the Uttar Pradesh government's submission that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the Ayodhya Ram temple donations embezzlement case. The court disposed of petitions, directing the...

Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of 2027 polls
Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of 2027 polls

Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders from Punjab, including former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two other legislators, joined the BJP on Monday, marking a significant setback for AAP ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. The...

Cyclone Murasu to make landfall in Andhra tonight; flights cancelled
Cyclone Murasu to make landfall in Andhra tonight; flights cancelled

Cyclone Murasu has brought heavy rainfall and inundation to northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, leading to flight cancellations and school closures. The cyclone is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm over south...

7 railway coaches travel six km without engine, derail
7 railway coaches travel six km without engine, derail

Seven empty railway coaches rolled unattended for nearly six kilometres from the Jolarpettai Junction railway yard before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur, disrupting train services between Bengaluru and Chennai. A major accident was...