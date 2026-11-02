Where things stand on Iran after tense weekend

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The Middle East is on edge amid fears of a fresh outbreak of war, with speculation that the United States and Israel could launch strikes against Iran shortly after Tuesday's US midterm elections.



Two Iranian officials said their country's delegation had left Qatar after several days of discussions, but communication with Washington was continuing through the mediator. They spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the negotiations.



Diplomatic efforts are continuing to prevent fresh attacks. Tehran has stepped up its warnings while awaiting Washington's response to a proposal that would allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume fully within two days, provided the US agrees to several conditions.



Here is a look at the latest developments as of Monday.



US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday evening that he had a "very good" conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. He said Iran was among the issues discussed but did not elaborate.



Even before Netanyahu and his allies lost their parliamentary majority in last week's election, concerns had been growing that the Israeli prime minister could push for fresh strikes against Iran to maintain his position in an emergency government amid renewed fighting.



Since last Tuesday's election, Netanyahu has publicly commented only on the electoral outcome.



Neither the prime minister nor his office has issued a statement on his latest conversation with Trump. The US president, meanwhile, has continued to send mixed signals, at times expressing interest in negotiations with Tehran and at others threatening severe military action.



Iran has intensified its public warnings amid the uncertainty, maintaining that it is prepared for both negotiations and a return to fighting.



The country's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, met with military commanders and called for an immediate response to "any kind and level of threat" from the US or Israel. He also said such a response should have no "geographic limits" and called for a wider list of potential targets.



Khamenei has not appeared in public since the US and Israel launched their opening strikes on February 28, killing his father, the previous supreme leader.



Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, also warned in a post on X that any attack would be met with "devastating blows on the aggressor using new weapons".



In an interview with Iranian state television, Rezaei said the tone coming from Washington had changed considerably, describing it as a "very good sign". He referred to a letter sent last week by US Vice President JD Vance but declined to disclose its contents, adding that he had not yet responded.



Rezaei said Iran had taken no decision to alter its nuclear doctrine. However, he acknowledged that some people in the country had begun questioning whether that position should change if Iran came under attack again.



Tehran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes. Washington, on the other hand, wants to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and insists that the issue must be part of any fresh negotiations. Iran wants discussions on the nuclear question to be taken up at a later stage.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was on a one-day visit to neighbouring Turkmenistan on Monday, said the outcome of the diplomatic efforts would depend on Washington's response to the questions raised by Tehran.