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When Union minister Sukanta Majumdar played Vajpayee

Mon, 02 November 2026
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11:46
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
A theatrical production on the life and death of Jan Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee called Keshari Hatya was staged at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on on Sunday night. 

Playing the role of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the play was Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, who was also the narrator. 

Majumdar is the BJP MP from Balurghat in West Bengal. He is also a professor of botany, a far cry from the stage.

The minister said that every Bengali has a desire to act, so he agreed to the role. He added that the rehearsals were conducted alongside his official engagements.

The play displayed Mookerjee's important life events including his agitation over Jammu and Kashmir, his political journey during that period, and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Majumdar had said he was not entirely new to acting, having performed in theatre during his student days, though not regularly.

Audience's applause, he said, was an indication of how the play was doing, hoping that it will be staged more frequently and across all of West Bengal.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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