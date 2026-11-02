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What's Doval Doing In Hanoi?

Mon, 02 November 2026
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IMAFE: National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval meets Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, November 2, 2026. Photograph: @AmbHanoi X/ANI Photo
IMAFE: National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval meets Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, November 2, 2026. Photograph: @AmbHanoi X/ANI Photo
Vietnam is one of India's closest allies in the Far East, the New Delhi-Hanoi nexus is a bulwark of sorts against a common adversary -- China

Five months after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Hanoi, National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval -- who handles China in the prime minister's office -- is in Vietnam to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang.

'NSA Ajit Doval met General Phan Van Giang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Viet Nam, today. They reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen engagements in this domain,' India's embassy in Vietnam tweeted.

India-Vietnam relations were upgraded to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to India in May.

India and Vietnam also conducted their fourth security dialogue in New Delhi last month, reviewing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime engagements, economic security and emerging technologies.

Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor led the Indian side while Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung headed the Vietnam delegation.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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