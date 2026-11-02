WB assembly canteen worker found dead





No complaint has been received in connection with the incident.





The homicide wing of the detective department of the Kolkata police visited the spot, and an inquest and post-mortem will be done to find the cause of death.



-- REDIFF NEWS

He was declared dead after he was taken to a hospital in Kolkata.The contractual employee was found unconscious inside the washroom of the canteen at around 9.10 am and was taken to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.Officials informed that no external injury marks were found on his body.