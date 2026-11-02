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WB assembly canteen worker found dead

Mon, 02 November 2026
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46-year-old Umesh Chandra Das, who had been working at the West Bengal assembly canteen for 15 years, was found unconscious inside a washroom on the premises on November 2, Monday morning. 

He was declared dead after he was taken to a hospital in Kolkata.

The contractual employee was found unconscious inside the washroom of the canteen at around 9.10 am and was taken to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

Officials informed that  no external injury marks were found on his body. 

No complaint has been received in connection with the incident. 

The homicide wing of the detective department of the Kolkata police visited the spot, and an inquest and post-mortem will be done to find the cause of death.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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