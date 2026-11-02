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TN rushes 500 electricity dept personnel, equipment to AP to restore power

Mon, 02 November 2026
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The Tamil Nadu government has deployed 500 electricity department personnel in 25 teams to assist Andhra Pradesh in restoring power supply disrupted by Cyclone Murasu, following a request from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar said here on Monday.

The state government has also despatched the essential equipment to the neighbouring state to assist in the power restoration, Kumar told reporters here.

A day ago, Naidu in a post on X, had said he called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and sought assistance from the Tamil Nadu government for the restoration of power systems. He requested that manpower and machinery be sent for restoration, as a large number of power poles were damaged due to the Murasu cyclone. And the Tamil Nadu CM responded positively to the request, he said.

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