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The man who brought curry to North America

Mon, 02 November 2026
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IMAGE: Chic Sherry's on New York's 5th Avenue where Chef Ranji Smile first worked. Photograph: Kind courtesy James R. Osgood and Company, Boston/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: Chic Sherry's on New York's 5th Avenue where Chef Ranji Smile first worked. Photograph: Kind courtesy James R. Osgood and Company, Boston/Wikimedia Commons
How did curry travel to America? 

Historian Dinyar Patel, writing in the BBC, says it was Chef Joe Ranji Smile who opened the very first Indian restaurant in the US in New York. 

He came to America from London in 1899 on the invitation of the fancy Sherry's restaurant on Fifth Avenue in New York. Prior to that he had apparently been the curry chef at London's Cecil and Savoy hotels. 

Smile's curries and Indian dishes quickly became highly popular at Sherry's. More captivating was the manner in which Smile served up Bombay Duck and 'Lettuce Ceylon' (whatever that might be) dressed like a prince, in satin and wearing a silk turban, bowing, scraping and salaaming patrons, making local newspaper headlines.  

According to BBC, one paper ran with the headline: 'New York women go wild over him'.

His popularity spurred him on to starting his own restaurant in 1901 with funding from a financier of the day, Roland R Conklin.

It was called Omar Khayyam and was located at 325 Fifth Avenue, a stone's throw away from Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Its decor was as exotic as its name and was manned by waiters in showy turbans and had live Indian music.

But New York -- a city just starting to experiment with Indian spices and Hindu thought (via Swami Vivekananda's visit) -- was not really ready for a full-blown Indian restaurant and Omar Khayyam did not get the patronage Smile imagined it would get. Not even a year later the restaurant closed.

But that was not the end of Smile's career, who reinvented himself and declared he was the son of the emir of Baluchistan (nothing is known of his actual origins). He illegally brought in a 'retinue' to serve him including dancing girls, valets and got in trouble with the law and nearly deported.

He began travelling across America showcasing India food in his flamboyant manner, claiming it enhanced female beauty and wooing a series of American women, some of whom he married.

By the time he reached Chicago he had retitled himself, declaring that he was the brother of great Beglerberg of Baluchistan. By 1937 he was onto his either fourth or fifth American wife, reports BBC.

And then like some new version of the Great Indian Rope Trick, he disappeared and was never heard of again.

But yes, he did bring Indian food to America.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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