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Take a look at the aircraft flown by IAF chiefs

Mon, 02 November 2026
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11:51
Anchit Gupta/X
Anchit Gupta/X
Military historian Anchit Gupta has an interesting compilation of the aircraft flown by Indian Air Force Chiefs since the first -- Subroto Mukerjee to the present -- Ashutosh Dixit.

The new Chief of Air Staff Ashutosh Dixit has flown the Mirage 2000 and MiG-21 aircraft. 

The outgoing chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the MiG-27 and MiG-21, before him VK Chaudhari flew the MiG-29, MiG-21, MiG-23MF, SU-30MKI.

The only chief to be promoted to Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, WW II veteran and chief during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, flew the Hurricane and Wapiti. 

Find out which air chief flew what aircraft from Anchit Gupta's list above:

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