Take a look at the aircraft flown by IAF chiefs

11:51

Anchit Gupta/X

Military historian Anchit Gupta has an interesting compilation of the aircraft flown by Indian Air Force Chiefs since the first -- Subroto Mukerjee to the present -- Ashutosh Dixit.





The new Chief of Air Staff Ashutosh Dixit has flown the Mirage 2000 and MiG-21 aircraft.





The outgoing chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the MiG-27 and MiG-21, before him VK Chaudhari flew the MiG-29, MiG-21, MiG-23MF, SU-30MKI.





The only chief to be promoted to Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, WW II veteran and chief during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, flew the Hurricane and Wapiti.





Find out which air chief flew what aircraft from Anchit Gupta's list above:



